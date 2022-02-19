WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss the Mayoral Election Primary.

Hear from Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan from their appearance on WTMJ 2022.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joined the show to discuss the Republican candidates for Wisconsin Governor.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News I-Team Reporter – Shaun joined the show to discuss his interview with former Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell, who spoke out publicly for the first time about the sexual abuse he faced as a teenager in Sheboygan.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to talk about raising heating costs and ways to lower that cost.