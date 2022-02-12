WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Tom Meronek – Fisheries Team Supervisor for the Oshkosh unit of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource- Tom joined the show to talk about the Sturgeon spearing season and what to expect this year.

Charles Benson – TMJ 4 News – Charles joined Wisconsin Morning News following the Mayoral Debate to discuss the debate and the Mayoral election.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to talk about Harley Davidson and their fourth quarter profits being up.

Melissa Barcly – Co-Host, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News – Melissa joined to talk about Milwaukee’s Bronzeville Neighborhood and Harambee’s Victory Garden Initiative.