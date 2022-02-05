Full edition of Reporter’s Notebook with Alex Crowe can be heard, commercial-free right here.

WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

From the U.S Department of State, Robin Dunnigan gives us the latest on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Alex Crowe & Mike Spaulding discuss Milwaukee’s early voting for the Mayoral primary.

TMJ4 News I-Team Reporter Shaun Gallagher joins Alex to talk the ban of no-knock warrants in Milwaukee

And TMJ4 News Consumer Investigative reporter Kristine Byrne joins the program to discuss yearly check-ups with your doctor and how communication with your doctor could save you some money. Plus, tik-tok tooth polish?