Full edition of Reporter’s Notebook with Alex Crowe can be heard, commercial-free right here.
WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.
The featured stories included in this episode:
From the U.S Department of State, Robin Dunnigan gives us the latest on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Alex Crowe & Mike Spaulding discuss Milwaukee’s early voting for the Mayoral primary.
TMJ4 News I-Team Reporter Shaun Gallagher joins Alex to talk the ban of no-knock warrants in Milwaukee
And TMJ4 News Consumer Investigative reporter Kristine Byrne joins the program to discuss yearly check-ups with your doctor and how communication with your doctor could save you some money. Plus, tik-tok tooth polish?