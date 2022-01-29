WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Tony Atkins – Reporter, TMJ4 – Tony joined the show to discuss the violence in Milwaukee, including were there were six homicide victims in one home.

Taras Ferencevych – Son of Ukrainian immigrants- Taras joined the show to talk about the Russian aggression towards the Ukraine.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to talk about price-gouging of COVID-19 Home Test Kits.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to discuss a potential buyer for Kohls.

Coach Rouse , Muskego Women’s Wrestling and Coach Briggs Milwaukee Reagan Women’s Wrestling – Coach Rouse and Briggs joined the show to talk about the first ever WIAA State Women’s Wrestling Championship in Lacross.