WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Greg Matzek – Sports reporter/anchor at WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee – Greg joined the show to discuss the Packers playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and covering the game at Lambeau.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joined the show to talk about the State Supreme Court hearing arguments over redistricting.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss popup COVID testing sites and how to find out which ones are legit.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ and Alex Crowe – Reporter at 620 WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss Pat Connaughton being names to the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 under 40 and Alex discussed TrueMan McGee addition to the 40 under 40 list from the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Marty Piette – Airport Director Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport – Marty joined the show to discuss the impact the Packers playoff game will have at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.