WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Stephanie Haines – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Stephanie joined to talk about the mayoral candidates rush to turn in their signatures to get on the ballot.

Mark Kass – Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal – Mark joined to talk about the city potentially implementing a new mask mandate and the impact it could have on local business. Following that he discussed the impact the Republication National Convention would have in Milwaukee.

Jaymes Langrehr – Digital Content Manager – Jaymes joined to give in update on the latest on the Chandler Halderson trial.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined to talk about the ‘No Surprise Act,’ federal law that took effect in 2022 that bans surprise billing in various instances.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined to talk about a new music venue being built close to the Summerfest grounds.