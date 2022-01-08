WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined to discuss the latest updates on COVID and hospital numbers.

Sherwin Hughes – Host at 101.7 FM The Truth – Sherwin joined to discuss the violence in Milwaukee and ways to try to address it.

Jaymes Langrehr – Digital Content Manager – Jaymes joined to discuss the Chandler Halderson Trail.

Jeff Mayers – from WisPolitics – Jeff joined to discuss the latest on the 2020 election investigation and lawsuits.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined to discuss why some may not report fraud.