WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

This week is a Year in Review edition and featured stories are:



Mary Jo Ola – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Mary Jo joins the program to discuss the rise in racism directed at members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and her own experiences with racism.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Evers administration’s mask mandate and their emergency health order which limited capacity at bars and restaurants.

Tony Atkins – Reporter for TMJ4 News – Tony joins the program to discuss the sentencing of former Grafton-area pharmacist Steven Brandenburg.

Greg Matzek – Sports reporter/anchor at WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee – Greg joins the show to talk about what it’s like to cover the Bucks in the Finals from sunny, hot Arizona.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program from Whistling Straits in Sheboygan to talk about the Ryder Cup.

Stephanie Haines – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Stephanie joins the show to talk about her reporting from Kenosha on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Segment 1 looks back at what happened this week while Segment 2 focuses on what to expect next week.