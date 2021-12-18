WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined to discuss the rise in violent crime around the county and Milwaukee setting a record for homicide in 2021.

Erik Bilstad – News Director at WTMJ – Erik joined to discuss Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s being approved as the US Ambassador to Luxembourg and the WTMJ Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.

Marisa Woloszyn – Meteorologist at TMJ4 – Marisa joined to talk about the warm weather and wind storm from earlier in the week and about the chances of a White Christmas.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined to talk about how to be on alert for gift card scams.