WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to discuss the verdicts which were reached Friday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The two segments also include audio from inside the courtroom and from TMJ4 News outside the courthouse after the verdict was reached.

Shaun Gallagher – Reporter at TMJ4 News I-Team – Shaun joins the show to discuss the I-Team investigation into how often Milwaukee Police Department officers draw their weapons and which neighborhoods those incidents happen most frequently in.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss the problems facing people who are trying to get new wheelchairs or fixes made to their current wheelchairs.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the show to discuss the Milwaukee Business Journal’s interview with Avdocate Aurora Health Care President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh focusing on the future of the workplace.