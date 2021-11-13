WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Stephanie Haines – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Stephanie joins the show to talk about her reporting from Kenosha on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Segment 1 looks back at what happened this week while Segment 2 focuses on what to expect next week.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss holiday scams which are targeting online shoppers this holiday season. She also discusses a program from the Grafton Police Department which holds holiday packages for people who aren’t home to receive them.

Debbie Lazaga – Traffic anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Drivers Ed with Debbie focuses on winter preparedness on the road and features an interview with Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

Vince Vitrano – Anchor/reporter at TMJ4 News – Vince joins the show to discuss the news that he will become the next host of Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ.