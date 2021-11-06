WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Stephanie Haines Reporter at TMJ4 – Stephanie joined to talk about covering the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the process of the jury selection.

Julius Kim of Kim & LaVoy and Jeff Wagner of 620 WTMJ – Julius Kim of Kim and LaVoy discusses the thought that goes into having the defendant testify and Jeff Wagner talks gives his thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Marty Hobe TMJ4 I-Team – Marty joins the show to discuss Labor Trafficking in the state of Wisconsin.

Jeff Mayers – from WisPolitics – Jeff joined to discuss the elections from 11-2-21 such as the Virginia Governors race and what it means to the 2022 elections.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins to talk about ways to save money while traveling during the holiday season.