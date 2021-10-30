WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Stephanie Haines Reporter at TMJ4 – Stephanie joins the show to talk about the upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse trial and covering it.

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ- Tony joins the show to talk about the renovation at the Wisconsin Center in Downtown Milwaukee.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin talks about Consumers waiting longer for repairs, replacements of recalled products due to pandemic.

Jeff Mayers – from WisPolitics – Jeff joins to discuss continued investigations into the 2020 elections and races around the state.

Melissa Barclay– Co- Host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News – Melissa joins to discuss how a West Allis tattoo artist is trying to restore confidence to breast cancer survivors