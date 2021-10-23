WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Tony Bettack- Reporter at WTMJ- Tony joins the show to discuss the supply chain implications through a truck driver shortage.

Debbie Lazinga- Traffic Reporter at WTMJ- Debbie joins the show addressing deer on roadways as autumn enters Wisconsin.

Rich Kirchen–Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the show to discuss job creation, as well as vaccine mandates around Milwaukee.

Peter Feigin- President of the Milwaukee Bucks – Peter joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to show the team’s championship ring, and how it was designed.

Melissa Barclay- Co- Host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News– Melissa joins the program, talking about a new brewery in Milwaukee and the anniversary of a historic business.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss her work, as extra costs can occur when using delivery methods such as Door Dash or Instacart.