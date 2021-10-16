WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Ryan Jenkins – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Ryan joins the show to discuss his story on resources that are being made available to veterans in Wisconsin who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts. NOTE: This discussion covers the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know might be struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to discuss money being made available to help with violence prevention efforts in Milwaukee.

Tony Atkins – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Tony joins the show to discuss his story on parents and students voicing their opinions on a decision made by the Waukesha School Board.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the show to discuss his piece on plans and ideas being floated to increase development and foot traffic on the West side of Milwaukee.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss her story on the changes that are coming for people who use foodshare benefits in Wisconsin.