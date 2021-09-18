WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – Tony joins the program to discuss his coverage of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s trip to Milwaukee.

Gene Mueller – Host of Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ – Gene joins the program to provide information on the latest WTMJ Cares initiative.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss her investigation into the recall of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles.

Dr. John Raymond – President and CEO at Medical College of Wisconsin – Dr. Raymond joined WTMJ this week to discuss the Delta COVID variant and Wisconsin’s hospital rates.

Lisa Byington – Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play announcer – Lisa joined WTMJ this week to discuss her new job as the TV play-by-play announcer for the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.