WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Gene Mueller – Host of Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ – Reporter’s Notebook aired a piece Gene edited and recorded about what the world was like on September 10, 2021

Shaun Gallagher – Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Shaun joins the show to discuss his investigation into felony charges which have been filed against Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

Marty Hobe – Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Marty joins the show to discuss the I-Team investigation into a lawsuit filed by people who believe those receive disability insurance benefits should also be able to receive unemployment benefits.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the show to discuss the plan to provide more affordable housing in Milwaukee.