WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Julia Fello – TMJ4 News reporter and anchor – Julia joins the program to discuss her interview with Dr. Chad Tamez with West Bend Medical about the difference between variants of COVID-19.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss her piece on how one person was charged for a COVID-19 test when they shouldn’t have been, and offers advice on how to dispute a medical bill.

Rusty Mehlberg – Reporter at WTMJ and meteorologist in training – Rusty joins the program to discuss the recent severe weather event in Wisconsin and how to spot a storm before it turns severe.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the program to discuss the recent problems with the dockless scooter pilot program in downtown Milwaukee.

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – Tony joins the show to discuss his trip to the Wisconsin State Fair and breaks down what people can expect to see at the Fair this year.