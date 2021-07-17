WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – Tony joins the program to discuss a shooting in Racine County which left two people dead, including the shooter, and injured an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the settlement reached between former Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales and the city.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss how some people are having trouble accessing funds available through FEMA to assist with funeral costs for loved ones who have died due to COVID-19.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the program to discuss how the city of Milwaukee plans to spend millions of dollars which are coming to Milwaukee via the American Rescue Plan.

Dr. Jeff Pothof – Chief Quality Officer at UW Health – Dr. Pothof joined Wisconsin’s Morning News earlier in the week to break down the rise in cases of the common cold across Wisconsin.