WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to talk about the proposed resolution in the ongoing lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the 2021-2023 Wisconsin budget which was passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Tony Evers earlier this week.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joins the show to talk about the economic impact of the Milwaukee Bucks making it to the NBA Finals.

Greg Matzek – Sports reporter/anchor at WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee – Greg joins the show to talk about what it’s like to cover the Bucks in the Finals from sunny, hot Arizona.

Debbie Lazaga – Traffic anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Debbie joins the show to discuss safety reminders for bicyclists and drivers who are sharing the roads this summer.