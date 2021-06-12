WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Tony Atkins – Reporter for TMJ4 News – Tony joins the program to discuss the sentencing of former Grafton-area pharmacist Steven Brandenburg.

Brian Niznansky – Storm Team 4 meteorologist – Brian joins the show to discuss the drought in southeastern Wisconsin and provide some context about the effects of the hot temperatures so far this June.

Anthony Burrell – Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent – Superintendent Burrell joins the program to discuss what to do if you have vehicle troubles on the interstate and to provide tips for safe driving this summer.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss a scam involving a homeowner who had their personal information stolen from a house listing.

Jeff Mayers – President of Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to provide context surrounding the budget battle between Republicans in the state Legislature and Democratic Governor Tony Evers. He also discuss when we may see Republicans jump into the race for governor now that Governor Evers has announced his bid for reelection.