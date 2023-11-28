MIAMI – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 131-124 to finish 4-0 in East Group B in the NBA In-Season Tournament. With the win, the Bucks will host a quarterfinal contest against the New York Knicks early next week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 32 to aid a late Bucks comeback. For Miami, without Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo led the way with 31 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 21.

The Bucks remain on the road on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. C.T.