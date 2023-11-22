BOSTON – The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 119-116. The Celtics led by as many as 21 in the first half. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points. Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks made a late comeback effort to cut the deficit down to 114-111 before Tatum iced the game with two free throws. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 28 points. Damian Lillard had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points. The loss halts a five game win streak. The Bucks look to get back in the win column on Friday at home in NBA In-Season Tournament action against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. C.T.