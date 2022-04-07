It wasn’t pretty at times, but nonetheless, the Milwaukee Bucks won yet another close game for their 50th victory of the season. The Bucks had to overcome some defensive woes and a hot shooting Celtics team, earning every bit of the victory, winning 127-121.

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 29 points, and the Bucks closed out the game going on a 9-0 run for the last home game of the 2021-2022 regular season game in front of another sellout crowd.

With the win, the Bucks move ahead of the Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings by a half a game with two final games remaining on the schedule.

Justin Garcia was breaking down the victory, looking ahead to possible playoff matchups and talking your calls on the win! Listen to the full segment right here, commercial free, presented by Gruber Law Offices.