The I-94 “rivarly” wrote down yet another chapter in the books as the Bucks from the tip to the end of the game lead most of the way and dominated late, winning 27-106. The Bucks with the win, clinch their fourth-straight Eastern Conference Central Division crown.

The Bucks overcame foul trouble from their MVP and all-star, as Giannis and Khris Middleton got in some foul issues in the third quarter. With what seemed to be an off-night for the reigning Finals MVP, who still scored 18 points. Middleton added 19 points. The Bucks were led by their big man, Brook Lopez who had a season-high 28 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, the Bucks improve to 49-30 and complete a season sweep of the Chicago Bulls.