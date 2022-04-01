Well, it wasn’t a pretty sight, but we have to talk it through.

The Bucks sat their big three. Brook Lopez and a few others as they get blown out at home 153-119 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks, with the loss fall to 48-20 with just a few more games to go until the NBA playoffs tipoff.

Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 28 points while Bobby Portis added 25 and Jevon Carter finished with 18 points. It was a night for the young Deer to get some run and the Clippers, who were also coming off a game last night, could seemingly not miss the net. Clippers forward, Robert Covington had a career high 43 points.

Justin Garcia, as always, was breaking down the loss, a look ahead to the remaining games for the Deer, and where Giannis Antetokounmpo stands in his quest for his third regular season most valuable player award.

