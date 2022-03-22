Milwaukee versus Chicago is a rivalry….right?!

The I-94 “rivalry” took another chapter on Tuesday, as the Bucks dominated the Bulls, 126-98. Led by Jrue Holiday and Giannis, the Bucks improved to 45-27. Seeding in the Eastern conference is starting to take shape and things are becoming a bit more clear for the defending champions.

Justin Garcia was breaking it all down. Tune in and get his thoughts on yet again another big time win for the Deer! All of the emotions. Relive it all with Bucks Talk, presented by Gruber Law Offices.