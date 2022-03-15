The last time the Bucks won in Utah, gas prices were hovering around $1.46.

Long story short, it’s been a long, long time. 20 years to be exact, but the Bucks pulled it out, 117-111 to improve to 43-26. Giannis led the way for the Deer with 30 points, and 15 rebounds. Jrue Holiday remained on his scoring streak scoring 29.

Justin Garcia dove into the win, what it meant to have Brook Lopez back on the court and an update at the record books for Giannis.

