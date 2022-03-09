The eastern conference finals rematch was back on full display at the Fiserv Forum in front of a sold out crowd. The Bucks continued their winning ways, defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 124-115 to extend their win streak to six games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way once again for the home team, dropping 43 points and snagging12 rebounds. Giannis was efficient and aggressive going 15-22 from the field. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis both added 23 each.

The Bucks will now focus their attention on their upcoming west coast road trip that beings Saturday at Golden State. Hear what Justin has to say following the win, an update on the Giannis record books and what to expect on the late season west-coast road trip.

