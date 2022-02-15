Welcome back Giannis Antetokounmpo! A 50-point outing helps propel the Bucks to a 128-119 win over the Pacers at Fiserv Forum.

Your stat of the day: The Pacers haven’t beaten the Bucks in Milwaukee since 2018. Spoiler alert: that did not change on Tuesday.

Aside from Giannis dropping 50 points, Khris Middleton recorded 19 points as well as 8 assists. On day two of a back-to-back where the first game was turnover heavy, it was refreshing for both Khris and Jrue to have consistent ball movement that found the bottom of the net.

More conducive play from the bench as well as they recorded 36 points on Tuesday . Players like Lindell Wiggington scoring 12 points of his own going three of six from three-point range in 28 minutes of work. A bright spot for a young guard who will be leaned on further for more contribution since Grayson Allen left the game midway through the 3rd quarter and did not return due to hip injury.

An update on Grayson’s injury, plus an early inside look at the newest name to join the Bucks in the coming days.

Also, it was the MACC fund game at Fiserv Forum. Very special guest John McGlocklin joins Justin for a conversation about his efforts around the community.

Full episode & Johnny Mac interview right here, commercial-free

Justin Garcia with John McGlocklin