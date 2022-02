It was the Bobby Portis show as he nailed six threes and scores a Bucks career high 30 points in the Bucks 137-108 win over the Trail Blazers. Giannis added 29 and had a monster dunk in the game. In Bucks Talk, Justin recaps the game, brings you the stat of the day, the tweet of the day, and gets you caught up on the eastern conference standings.