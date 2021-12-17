Even shorthanded, the low-end of the league Pelicans needed overtime to put away the Bucks 116-112 Friday night.

Jrue Holiday notching 40-points and having an absolute career night against his former team. Holiday The main reason the Bucks even stayed in this contest, along with Grayson Allen hitting 7-threes and Jordan Nwora getting the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite the hard-fought effort, the main story of the day all across the NBA, is the league dealing with an influx of players entering health & safety protocols. Justin Garcia details the names, which included 40-players just in the past few days, that have been sidelined due to protocols. Justin also goes in-depth into something a “hardship exemption” meaning teams can temporarily sign players not currently on a team, to fill the void of players in protocols.

This does lead to a discussion of who could be available, and if need-be, who would the Bucks sign to a hardship exemption 10-day contract? Plenty of info in tonight’s edition of Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices

Listen, commercial-free right here: