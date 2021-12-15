When tonight’s Bucks team checks their Bango-themed stockings, they will probably find an assist courtesy of Jrue Holiday

Jrue unselfishly dished out 14 assists, one more dazzling after the other. And this sort of Holiday cheer makes us fans feel as jolly as can be.

However, there were definitely reasons to not be jolly before the Bucks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. This is the first game Giannis has missed due to being in health & safety protocols. Khris Middleton had the day off as well nursing his hyperextended knee he suffered in Boston, and Donte DiVincenzo being held out for another game, when it was the impression that he was going to make his season debut on Wednesday.

As they say in the biz, the show goes on. And on it went with Justin Garcia & Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices

Justin discusses the depth that was validated in Wednesday night’s win, when we could see the return of Giannis, Boogie, and Donte, and so much more!

Full episode, commercial-free right here: