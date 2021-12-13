How many, and how long. And wait a minute, how long did Kareem’s streak go?

But that’s just the beginning. The topic at hand: a streak comes to an end for Khris Middleton. More importantly, with Khris leaving the game early due to a hyperextended knee, how long will Middleton be sidelined for?

All subtexts of course, to a tough loss to the Celtics at TD Garden 117-113.

But, back to streaking.

As Khris left the game, he ended a streak of scoring 20-plus points in 7 straight games. How many Bucks have accomplished that feat? And exactly how good is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? As if it wasn’t known already, this episode really puts it in perspective.

Also a look ahead to returning home! Speaking of returning, Bucks fans are very close to a season debut of a mainstay on this Bucks team.

Anyone smell Ragu cooking?

