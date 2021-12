It was the Bobby Portis and the Pat Connaughton show tonight as the Bucks beat the Heat 124-102. In this episode of Bucks Talk Justin asks who would get your vote for NBA 6th Man of the Year, Bobby or Pat? He also brings you the stat of the day, breaks down the win, and hear from former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke who was honored prior to the game by having the media room named after him.