The Milwaukee Bucks were hoping for some home cooking when they returned home for this three game home stand,, but they got the opposite as they lost their third in a row tonight as they fell to the Jazz 107-95. In this episode of Bucks Talk, Justin Garcia breaks down the loss, gets you ready for the game Tuesday night against the Pistons, brings you his stat of the day, and brings you the nightly Jordan Nwora update with the Greenlight. Listen to it commercial free here: