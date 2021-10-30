It was a poor shooting night for the Bucks as they fell to the Spurs 102-93. Giannis led the way for the Bucks, scoring 28 points, but he had seven of the Bucks 19 turnovers. As a team the Bucks shot 40% from the floor and just 25% from the three point line. Justin Garcia broke it down in Bucks Talk as well as brought you this day in Bucks History, catches up with Jordan Nwora, and Ben Brust of the Bucks Radio Network and ESPN Wisconsin joined the show as well. Listen to that and more commercial free