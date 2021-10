The Bucks got back in the win column, beating the Spurs 121-111.

Khris Middleton lead the way scoring 28 points and Pat Connaughton nailed two huge threes in the fourth to help seal the win for the Bucks.

Following the win Justin Garcia broke down the win, talked Jordan Nwora, gave you this day in Bucks History, and the Stat of the Day in Bucks Talk.

Listen to the show commercial free right here!