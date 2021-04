The Bucks brutal 6 game road trip comes to an end (briefly) and ends with a Bucks loss to the Mavericks. As the team was without Giannis for a third game, there was some fight in the guys, but not enough. Greg & Justin break down their level of concern with Giannis’ current injury. They give their Stats of the Game, talk about their “best big threes”, play a numbers game with the number 77, and so much more on Bucks Talk! Enjoy!