The guys recap the Bucks snapping their three-game losing streak tonight with a win over the Lakers. They talk about the breakout game of Jrue Holiday who was a main discussion point of Coach Budenholzer’s pregame press conference. The guys discuss the status of the Lakers who have been plagued by injuries – and now have an injury to their newest acquisition, Andre Drummond who left tonight’s game due to a toe injury. We also play a very prominent game that stemmed from Monday’s episode which is called Numb / Encore. And so much more fun on a late night edition of Bucks Talk