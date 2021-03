Tonight’s show has the guys recapping the Bucks big 140-113 win over the Pacers. The guys talk more about the addition of PJ Tucker to the team and what their expectations are for his contributions. They also discuss the injury to Giannis and when we can expect him back. Also they dive into the play of Pat Connaughton who shot the lights out tonight. Speaking of shooting the lights out – Justin has his own power outage situation to deal with. A lot of fun on tonight’s show. Enjoy!