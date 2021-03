An overtime win for the Bucks that started out “ugly” “drunk” “fugly” & all sorts of other adjectives to describe this game. We look for one word to encompass what we just saw. We also get into the alleged trade moves that were made just before tip-off. The guys disect what it means for the team in the future and if indeed they got better because of them. And we celebrate St. Patrick’s day in true style by some NBA themed Irish Limericks! Enjoy