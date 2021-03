The boys open the Bucks 2nd half of the schedule recapping their blowout win over the Knicks. They cover their expectations for the 2nd half of the upcoming season. They also reminisce on March 11th 2020 – where 2 NBA games were postponed followed by sports all around the world coming to a stop. The guys detail exactly where they were and what they were doing when the shutdown happened. We also run the Give & Go, and take a walk around the NBA.