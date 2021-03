Tonight the guys recap an ugly loss to the Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. It was difficult to find any reason the Bucks couldn’t take this win on account of the Nuggets being on a road trip, playing back to back, and being very short handed. That coupled with a tough shooting night for Milwaukee, we explain why the Nuggets got the best of the Bucks tonight. We also celebrate the Joker’s of the NBA, as well as a game to homage the anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game.

Enjoy!