Tonight’s show recaps a Bucks 129-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Donte Divincenzo with a career game matching his career highs in assists (9) and eclipsing his career high in points (24). Is this the norm for Donte now? The guys discuss that, they also have their stats of the day, we play highlights from tonight’s win, run the Give & Go and so much more. Enjoy!