The guys go over the Bucks 128-115 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. They talk about the young talent on the Kings like Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton, as well as around the League. The guys also break down the sudden coaching change in Minnesota before they come to Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Tuesday. We also play a quick game of NBA Rejections appropriately titled “He Gone” as well as preview the next week and hypothesize when we will learn the dates of the 2nd half of the schedule.



Enjoy!