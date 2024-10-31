Breweries and cheese factories aren’t the only options for a behind-the-scenes tour in Wisconsin. Companies of all kinds open the door to visitors, giving them an inside look at how things are made. Here’s to touring Wisconsin.

Take in plumbing and art on a tour of Kohler (Sheboygan County)

Get an inside look at the making of toilets, tubs and fixtures during a tour of the Kohler Company factory. You can arrange a free tour of the world-known plumbing manufacturer by calling the Kohler Design Center. Tours are offered in the mornings, Monday through Friday, but you’ll need to register ahead of time.

Retired employees lead the factory tours, sharing decades of knowledge with you.You’ll see the foundry where the metal work is done, the pottery where skilled craftspeople make molds out of clay, and many more areas.

Once the tour wraps, head over to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center to see a special exhibit on the 50th anniversary of the Arts/Industry program. The program is an artist-in-residency partnership between the nonprofit arts organization and the Kohler Company. It places artists inside the factory to learn from the skilled tradespeople.

They learn skills in metalwork, forging, enameling and other techniques to produce unique artwork, including pieces that cleverly incorporate toilets.In honor of the Arts/Industry program, the Kohler Arts Center is dedicating most of its gallery space to artwork produced in the last 50 years of the program.

Get energized with a visit to Door County Coffee

If you’re a coffee drinker, then you’re likely familiar with Door County Coffee. You might even have your favorite variety. But have you ever wondered how they roast the coffee beans and impart them with those wide variety of flavors?Then, start your next weekend adventure off right by touring Door County Coffee!

The company offers tours of its roasting facility in Carlsville. Tours are available on Friday mornings, and you’ll want to be sure to book in advance.On the Coffee 101 tour, you’ll learn how they roast their coffee, see the facility and then taste samples of Door County Coffee.

Grab dinner later in your trip at Alexander’s of Door County.The Fish Creek establishment has that quintessential supper club feel. Cozy lighting, table clothes and a stone wall behind the bar create an intimate and nostalgic ambiance.You’ll be satisfied with any appetizer or meal you choose. Even the house vegetables and au gratin potatoes that come with entrees leave a lasting impression.

See fantasy come to life in suburban Madison (Dane County)

Fantasy, fiction and farmland collide at the headquarters of a Wisconsin healthcare software company.Epic Systems invites visitors to take a self-guided tour of its unexpected corporate campus in Verona.The company designed the outside and inside of its buildings after popular works of art and other whimsical themes.

You’ll see characters and settings from works like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland,” while marveling at other creations like the Barn building and Deep Space — a massive meeting space that’s partially underground and big enough to fit 10,000 people.Self-guided tours are available select hours on weekdays and weekends.

You’ll build an appetite after walking around the campus, so check out Sugar River Pizza Company for a great dining spot. They’ve got locations in Verona, New Glarus and Sun Prairie. The menu is an extensive list of salads, sandwiches, pastas and, of course, pizzas. The specialty pizzas are topped with a ton of different ingredients and creative sauces, making for a memorable meal.

