A great time outdoors at LedgeStone Vineyards (Brown County)
- Make memories with loved ones in a picturesque setting at LedgeStone Vineyards.
- About halfway between Green Bay and the Fox Cities, the winery is nestled at the foot of the Niagara Escarpment in Greenleaf.
- On sunny days, you’ll want to grab a table on the patio or set up lawn chairs and a picnic blanket on the grounds.
- Then share a bottle of wine with your crew. LedgeStone specializes in barrel-aged reds and dry whites.
- LedgeStone also shares the taproom with Gnarly Cedar Brewery for folks who prefer a well-brewed beer.
- Fill up on small bites and entrees just as crafted as the wine.
- Consider visiting for one of the Thursday night summer concerts or stretch out during yoga on Monday evenings.
Wine and pizza on Wisconsin’s West Coast (Trempealeau County)
- Near the Mississippi River, take in a double-dose of summer fun by savoring locally produced wine and farm-fresh pizza.
- Start your visit to Trempealeau County by stopping at Elmaro Vineyard.
- Elmaro offers several ways to enjoy the wine and property.
- You can go with a tasting of wines where you’ll sample dry, semi-sweet and sweet varieties. Or choose a unique experience like a picnic package among the vines.
- Follow that up with an unforgettable dinner at Winghaven Pizza Farm.
- The family farm is tucked away in a valley, which is washed in golden light on summer evenings.
- You’ll be wowed by the stone-fired pizzas made fresh to order.
- In between slices, enjoy live music from talented local artists and play lawn games for a perfect way to wrap up a summer day.
Three cheers for Three Lakes Winery in Oneida County
- Savor a taste of tradition half a century old by visiting Three Lakes Winery.
- The Oneida County-based winery is Wisconsin’s second oldest and has been making its signature cranberry wine since 1972.
- They craft a wide selection of fruit wines made from whole fruits and berries — a refreshing taste on hot summer days.
- Sample up to six wines for free in the tasting room, which is located in a historic train depot in downtown Three Lakes.
- The Three Lakes area offers plenty of ways to have fun, whether it’s fishing on the 28 interconnected lakes or hiking and biking the trails.
- Book a room at Northernaire Resort for a basecamp to adventure.
- Stay in condos or cabins suitable for couples or even large travel parties.
- Wind down with on-site amenities like a game room, indoor pool and an outdoor hot tub big enough for 33 people!
