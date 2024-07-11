With 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, Wisconsin has no shortage of flowing waterways to kayak or canoe. We also have no shortage of outfitters and guides ready to help you experience it all. Here’s to paddling in the summer sun.

Go paddling on the Lower Wisconsin River

Make the Wisconsin River your next playground for an unforgettable paddling adventure. Summertime is the best time to experience this iconic river. Along the Lower Wisconsin River, you’ll find several outfitters renting canoes and kayaks for day trips or multi-day adventures.This stretch of the river is lined with trees, and you’ll likely see plenty of wildlife along the shores, in the water and up in the skies.

Consider booking a trip through the Wisconsin Canoe Company in Spring Green.They run day trips for those looking for a leisurely paddle with friends and family or go on one of the overnight trips. You’ll set up camp in the middle of a sandbar for an unforgettable setting to socialize and spend the night.

Further downstream in Boscobel, Wisconsin River Outings offers a trip for the very adventurous.They run a trip the entire length the Lower Wisconsin, from Sauk City to the confluence of the Mississippi — 92 miles in total!It takes about a week to complete, but you’ll feel an extreme sense of satisfaction when you make it.

Before you head out, be sure to check with local outfitters about available trip options. Some options, especially overnight camping, may be affected by high water levels

Camp and canoe in the peaceful Northwoods (Vilas County)

Visit Vilas County for an all-in-one camping, paddling and instructional experience at Rohr’s Wilderness Tours.Start by settling in at the on-site campground, which has spaces for both tents and RVs.Spend some time exploring the hiking and mountain biking trails on the property before hitting the water.

Rohr’s Wilderness Tours rents equipment and offers guided tours in the headwaters of the Wisconsin River.Book a tour to learn from experienced guides, who will help you navigate Class I and Class II whitewater rapids in the picturesque Northwoods.They even have weekend-long courses in August and September to dive deep into canoeing skills.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, visit Bortolotti’s Cin Cin Restaurant in Eagle River.The fine dining Italian restaurant brings bold, exciting flavors to Wisconsin’s Northwoods.You’re going to savor dishes like prosciutto and asparagus pastries and regional Italian specialties.Visit on a Friday night to taste their spin on a fish boil, which combines elements of a Door County fish boil with a Cajun seafood boil.

Wildly good times at Wildman Adventure Resort (Marinette County)

For a trip that’s far from ordinary, head to Marinette County for whitewater rafting on some of the best rapids in the Midwest!Wildman Adventure Resort leads guided rafting trips on the Menominee and Peshtigo rivers.It’s an excellent experience for first-time whitewater paddlers.

A seasoned guide will maneuver an eight-person raft through Class III and Class IV rapids. You’re going to be amazed by Piers Gorge. It’s an adrenaline-pumping stretch of the Menominee River where you’ll be surrounded by rushing rapids.Wildman Adventure will even run your crew through it twice for double the excitement.

Make the most of your trip by staying overnight in one of Wildman Adventure Resort's cabins.They offer deluxe cabins with modern amenities and up to five bedrooms or you can go with rustic cabins tucked away in the woods.