From urban wonders to Frank Lloyd Wright’s showstopping designs, architecture fans discover unforgettable structures throughout Wisconsin. Here’s to sketching out your architectural journey.

Cosmos and creative architecture collide in the Lake Geneva region (Walworth County)

Discover cosmic beauty in the Lake Geneva region by touring Yerkes Observatory.Yerkes is the birthplace of astrophysics, and it’s home to the world’s largest refracting telescope, which has captured history-defining discoveries.

Equally as marvelous is the building itself.You’ll be stunned by the observatory, which was designed by Henry Ives Cobb in the late 19th century.The Beaux Arts and Romanesque building is full of stately design and detail. Keep an eye out for the ornately carved stone pillars, which are peppered with fanciful caricatures of major players in Yerkes’ history.Yerkes offers frequent tours in the summer or join one of the special events, including viewing the night sky through the famed telescope!

Book a room at The French Country Inn on the Lake for more historic wonder.The 33-room resort has a unique connection to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.Portions of the main building, including a hand-carved staircase, were built in Denmark in the 1880s, transported to Chicago for the Danish Pavilion before finally being moved to the Lake Geneva region. You’ll be awed by spacious rooms with cathedral ceilings, lakeview balconies and the touches of history intertwined by modern comfort.

World heritage in Wisconsin at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (Iowa County)

An architectural tour of Wisconsin wouldn’t be complete without seeing the crowning jewel — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin.

The estate of the famed Wisconsin architect is so culturally significant it’s designated as part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site — one of only a handful of human-made sites in the United States. Be amazed by Wright’s pioneering designs as you get an inside look at his home, studio and school. You can choose from several different tour options, from just visiting Wright’s home to seeing the entire 800-acre estate.

Be sure to tour the Hillside Theater when you’re at Taliesin, too. The theater just underwent a major revitalization project. Grab lunch while you’re at Taliesin in the Riverview Terrace Café for flavors that will delight you. Try the house-made, curry-dusted potato chips or enjoy elevated versions of comfort food like grilled cheese.

Taliesin is one of nine sites on Wisconsin’s Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. These sites are open to public tours and were chosen to represent Wright’s indelible impression on architecture and his legacy in Wisconsin.

Architectural staycation in Milwaukee

Make your next architectural trip right in Milwaukee. The city boasts a lot of uniquely designed buildings, whether it’s the grand estates built for beer barons or modern wonders.

Start out by marveling at the wing-topped Milwaukee Art Museum.Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava’s signature Quadracci Pavilion will always stun no matter how many times you’ve visited.This summer, the museum is hosting a weekly event in the Pavilion called Thursday Nights at MAM where you’ll enjoy live music and delightful fare.

Then, tour one of Milwaukee’s distinctive mansions open to the public.The Pabst Mansion is a grandiose structure full of ornate design, historic furnishings and wonderful art.Or visit the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a Mediterranean courtyard country house.

You can also take in several architectural and historic sites by cruising the Milwaukee River.Edelweiss Boats offers a historic narrated boat tour to learn about the city we all love.

